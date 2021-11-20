Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.270-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

MED stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.84. The stock had a trading volume of 101,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.16. Medifast has a 1-year low of $170.18 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.58%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

