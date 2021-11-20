MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Up 195.3% This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $9,726.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 195.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00070870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00072491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.55 or 0.07318145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,317.83 or 0.99771780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

