Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3252 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.16.

OTCMKTS MGAWY opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Megaworld has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $18.66.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

