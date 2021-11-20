Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 26,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 173,985 shares.The stock last traded at $13.24 and had previously closed at $13.03.

MCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,144,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,613,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,263,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.51). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

