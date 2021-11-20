Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in October

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MEIYF remained flat at $$10.70 during trading hours on Friday. Mercialys has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Get Mercialys alerts:

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.