Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

MRK stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.