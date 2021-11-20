MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Up 45.7% in October

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MKKGY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 34,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

MKKGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group cut shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

