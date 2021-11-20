Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.750 EPS.

MTOR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. 1,116,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. Meritor has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

