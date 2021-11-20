Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) PT Raised to $32.00

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTOR. Barclays increased their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Shares of MTOR stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Meritor has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 158,634 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
