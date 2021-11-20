Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) PT Raised to $32.00

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTOR. Barclays increased their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Meritor has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 158,634 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.