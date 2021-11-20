MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Shares Up 2.2%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 1,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

