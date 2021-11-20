Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 126.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.