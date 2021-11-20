MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after buying an additional 502,009 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

