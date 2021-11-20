MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 104.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eargo were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eargo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eargo by 146.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter valued at about $6,411,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAR opened at $6.27 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

EAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair lowered Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

