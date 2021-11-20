MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $305,000 in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $2,835,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $662,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $4,495,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $43,939,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay T. Flatley bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $8.57 on Friday. Zymergen Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair downgraded Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

