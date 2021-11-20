MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of View in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of View in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

View stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VIEW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

