MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 122.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 156,519 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 377.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 12.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at about $933,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

