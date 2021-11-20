Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

