Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 112,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

MODV opened at $147.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.81.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

