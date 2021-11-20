Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 5,776 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $251,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $125.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.06.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

