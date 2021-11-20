Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 64,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in InterDigital by 188.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 728.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDCC stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

