Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 110,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,814 shares of company stock valued at $509,555. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.