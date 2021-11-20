Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 365,058.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.