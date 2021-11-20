Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $10.000-$10.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,396.60.

Shares of MTD traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,552.07. 108,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,474.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,434.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $36,033,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

