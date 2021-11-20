Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $33.350-$33.400 EPS.

NYSE MTD traded up $7.95 on Friday, hitting $1,552.07. 108,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,474.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,434.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $36,033,220. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

