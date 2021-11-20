MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.13

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.13 and traded as low as $7.00. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 119,095 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 181,674 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

