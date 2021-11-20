MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.13

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.13 and traded as low as $7.00. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 119,095 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MFM)
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
