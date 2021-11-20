M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.25).

Several research firms recently commented on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

MNG traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting GBX 193.50 ($2.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 219.18. The firm has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.40. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 173.69 ($2.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

