Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 25,246 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,370,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNAP opened at $51.32 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Snap by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Snap by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

