Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $812.32

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 812.32 ($10.61) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.95). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 838 ($10.95), with a volume of 67,420 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of £519.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 812.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 781.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

