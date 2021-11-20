Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIST opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.58.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 147,767 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,980,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 143,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.