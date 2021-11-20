Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,741 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

