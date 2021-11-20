Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 737,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $157,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KURI opened at $9.20 on Friday. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

