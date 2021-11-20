Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 30th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 49.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
HIE opened at $10.27 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
