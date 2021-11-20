Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 30th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 49.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

HIE opened at $10.27 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

