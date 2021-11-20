Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Position Reduced by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX opened at $72.34 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.