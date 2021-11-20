Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTRS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Minerva Surgical has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 580,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.