Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
UTRS opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $10.37.
Minerva Surgical Company Profile
Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.
