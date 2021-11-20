Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

UTRS opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $10.37.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 580,000 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

