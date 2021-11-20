Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Up 40.9% in October

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the October 14th total of 129,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $15,883.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,759 shares of company stock worth $56,641. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000.

MINM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Minim stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. Minim has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Minim will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

