MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $16.15

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $16.94. MINISO Group shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 3,490 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -15.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.