MintMe.com Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $213.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.18 million and $213.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,915.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.54 or 0.07335732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.09 or 0.00373114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.00984061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00085911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.73 or 0.00415660 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.58 or 0.00266906 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.