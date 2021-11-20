Mist Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Mist has a total market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mist has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00225863 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00090505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

