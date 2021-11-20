MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,362. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MJ has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. MJ had a net margin of 525.43% and a return on equity of 137.87%.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

