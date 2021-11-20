Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Raised by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,600,645 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

MRNA opened at $263.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.02. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.54 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.