Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the October 14th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Molecular Data stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 3,063,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,181. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Molecular Data has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Molecular Data by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.