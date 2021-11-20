Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Amundi acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after buying an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $76,442,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after buying an additional 1,063,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,404,366 shares of company stock worth $150,080,192 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.