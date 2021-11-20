Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $132.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $103.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

