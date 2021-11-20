Moonriver Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.54 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $896.78 million and $56.54 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $381.82 or 0.00639175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.20 or 0.07322563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,736.64 or 1.00001201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,161,484 coins and its circulating supply is 2,348,718 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

