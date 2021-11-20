Morgan Stanley Acquires 399,042 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 211.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of GFL opened at $40.28 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

