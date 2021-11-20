Morgan Stanley Acquires 77,787 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avista by 57.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 238,125 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVA opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

AVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,643 shares of company stock worth $109,481 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

