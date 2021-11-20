Morgan Stanley Buys 44,464 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFNL. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

DFNL opened at $31.32 on Friday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81.

