Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $3,070,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 52.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 134,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSD opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

