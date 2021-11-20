Morgan Stanley Has $18.50 Million Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,214,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 808,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after buying an additional 567,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

